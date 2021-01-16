Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Guard Members Supper the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 7 of 9]

    National Guard Members Supper the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell 

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Soldiers with the 104th Military Police Battalion, New York National Guard, prepare for duty near the U.S. Supreme Court, Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 23:39
    Photo ID: 6485337
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-MC713-1058
    Resolution: 3726x4968
    Size: 17.38 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Members Supper the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard Members Supper the 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Members Supper the 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Members Supper the 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Members Supper the 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Members Supper the 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Members Supper the 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Members Supper the 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Members Supper the 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Members Supper the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Inauguration Ceremony

    TAGS

    new york
    tennessee
    inauguration
    utah
    national guard
    capdc21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT