National Guard Members Supper the 59th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Soldiers with the 104th Military Police Battalion, New York National Guard, prepare for duty near the U.S. Supreme Court, Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell)

