    National Guard and CHP join to protect Capitol in Sacramento

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. Simone Lara 

    40th Infantry Division (Mech)

    California National Guardsmen, 1st Battalion, 184th Infantry Regiment, and California Highway Patrol officers guard a courthouse building in Sacramento, California, January 16, 2021. Cal Guard troops are supporting partner agencies to include CHP, keeping Californians safe amidst potential civil unrest. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Simone Lara, 40th Infantry Division Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 16:38
    Photo ID: 6485183
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-DK442-1002
    Resolution: 3981x5938
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Hometown: MODESTO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard and CHP join to protect Capitol in Sacramento, by SPC Simone Lara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

