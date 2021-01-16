California National Guardsmen, 1st Battalion, 184th Infantry Regiment, and California Highway Patrol officers guard a courthouse building in Sacramento, California, January 16, 2021. Cal Guard troops are supporting partner agencies to include CHP, keeping Californians safe amidst potential civil unrest. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Simone Lara, 40th Infantry Division Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 16:38
|Photo ID:
|6485183
|VIRIN:
|210116-Z-DK442-1002
|Resolution:
|3981x5938
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|MODESTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard and CHP join to protect Capitol in Sacramento, by SPC Simone Lara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
