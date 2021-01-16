Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 16:38 Photo ID: 6485183 VIRIN: 210116-Z-DK442-1002 Resolution: 3981x5938 Size: 3.57 MB Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Hometown: MODESTO, CA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, National Guard and CHP join to protect Capitol in Sacramento, by SPC Simone Lara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.