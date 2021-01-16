Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard and CHP join to protect Capitol in Sacramento

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. Simone Lara 

    40th Infantry Division (Mech)

    U.S. Army Col. Robert Wooldridge, Deputy Commanding General with the 40th Infantry Division of the California National Guard, walks the grounds of the Capitol building with Assistant Commissioner, Field, Rich Stewart of the California Highway Patrol, in Sacramento, California, January 16, 2021. Cal Guard troops are supporting partner agencies to include CHP, keeping Californians safe amidst potential civil unrest. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Simone Lara, 40th Infantry Division Public Affairs)

