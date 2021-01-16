National Guard and CHP join to protect Capitol in Sacramento

U.S. Army Col. Robert Wooldridge, Deputy Commanding General with the 40th Infantry Division of the California National Guard, walks the grounds of the Capitol building with Assistant Commissioner, Field, Rich Stewart of the California Highway Patrol, in Sacramento, California, January 16, 2021. Cal Guard troops are supporting partner agencies to include CHP, keeping Californians safe amidst potential civil unrest. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Simone Lara, 40th Infantry Division Public Affairs)

