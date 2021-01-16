Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1710th TC Soldiers supporting operations in Washington, D.C.

    1710th TC Soldiers supporting operations in Washington, D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Szoke 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Virginia National Guard

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the Virginia Army National Guard’s 1710th Transportation Company, 1030th Transportation Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group stages gear Jan. 16, 2021, near the U.S. Capitol building, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Va. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Szoke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 09:23
    Photo ID: 6484808
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-DU853-1006
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1710th TC Soldiers supporting operations in Washington, D.C., by Elizabeth Szoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virginia
    National Guard
    CAPDC21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT