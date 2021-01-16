1710th TC Soldiers supporting operations in Washington, D.C.

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the Virginia Army National Guard’s 1710th Transportation Company, 1030th Transportation Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group stages gear Jan. 16, 2021, near the U.S. Capitol building, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Va. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Szoke)

