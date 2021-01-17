Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP LEMONNIER OBSERVES MLK DAY IN HORN OF AFRICA

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Executive Officer U.S. Navy Cmdr. Sarah Sherrod, left, shares words of reflection prior to a presentation of the movie, Hidden Figures, shown in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on base, Jan. 17, 2021. The presentation was organized by the Command Managed Equal Opportunity Manager Senior Chief Air Traffic Controller Jason Resendez from Los Angeles, right, and the camp’s Diversity Team. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    JR.
    Camp Lemonnier
    MARTIN LUTHER KING
    MWR
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    VICECHINFO

