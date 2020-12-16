Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82 Bandits overcome challenges, join Order of the Spur

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 32nd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), gain trust in their joint service general purpose masks while in the gas chamber during the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear lane as part of the Spur Ride. During the event cavalry common tasks and skills were tested to confirm the unit’s ability to work as a team and master the fundamentals. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. William Austin)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    VIRIN: 201216-A-UV586-364
    This work, 82 Bandits overcome challenges, join Order of the Spur, by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

