MCTSSA establishes cyber ‘Blue Team’ designation

Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity established the Marine Corps’ first-ever Adversarial Cyber Assessment "Blue Team" on Nov. 10, 2020. “This capability strengthens our acquisition cyber footprint while also enhancing our Corps’ operational cyber resiliency,” said MCTSSA Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Michael Liguori. (Graphic by Amy Forsythe, Public Affairs Officer, MCTSSA)
