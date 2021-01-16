Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCTSSA establishes cyber ‘Blue Team’ designation

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Amy Forsythe 

    Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity

    Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity established the Marine Corps’ first-ever Adversarial Cyber Assessment "Blue Team" on Nov. 10, 2020. “This capability strengthens our acquisition cyber footprint while also enhancing our Corps’ operational cyber resiliency,” said MCTSSA Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Michael Liguori. (Graphic by Amy Forsythe, Public Affairs Officer, MCTSSA)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 16:48
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    This work, MCTSSA establishes cyber ‘Blue Team’ designation, by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cyber

    Cyber
    Amy Forsythe
    Blue Team
    MCTSSA

