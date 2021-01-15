Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB begins COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 9 of 9]

    Dover AFB begins COVID-19 vaccinations

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members from Team Dover wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Dover Air Force Base, Jan. 15, 2021. This is the first batch of vaccines to arrive at Dover AFB and will be distributed in a three-phase process starting with healthcare providers, healthcare support workers, emergency responders and safety personnel. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 16:48
    Photo ID: 6483241
    VIRIN: 210115-F-MO780-1022
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB begins COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    Vaccination
    436th Medical Group
    COVID-19

