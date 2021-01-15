Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB begins COVID-19 vaccinations

    Dover AFB begins COVID-19 vaccinations

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Brittany Nutt, 436th Health Care Operations Squadron commander, is administered the COVID-19 vaccine by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Loeser, 436th Medical Group unit training manager, Jan. 15, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Nutt was among the first Team Dover members who voluntarily received the vaccine in concurrence with Department of Defense guidance. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 16:47
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    This work, Dover AFB begins COVID-19 vaccinations, by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB begins COVID-19 vaccinations
    Airmen
    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    Vaccination
    436th Medical Group
    COVID-19

