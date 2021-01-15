Dover AFB begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Lt. Col. Brittany Nutt, 436th Health Care Operations Squadron commander, is administered the COVID-19 vaccine by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Loeser, 436th Medical Group unit training manager, Jan. 15, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Nutt was among the first Team Dover members who voluntarily received the vaccine in concurrence with Department of Defense guidance. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

Date Taken: 01.15.2021
Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US