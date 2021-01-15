Dover AFB begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Jonathan Nordstrom, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department firefighter and driver, is administered the COVID-19 vaccine by Senior Airman Bianca Robichaud, 436th Health Care Operations Squadron family health noncommissioned officer in charge, Jan. 15, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Nordstrom was among the first Team Dover emergency responders who voluntarily received the vaccine in concurrence with Department of Defense guidance. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

