Dover AFB begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Aaron Weisenberger, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department assistant chief for health and safety, is administered the COVID-19 vaccine by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Loeser, 436th Medical Group unit training manager, Jan. 15, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Weisenberger was among the first Team Dover emergency responders who voluntarily received the vaccine in concurrence with Department of Defense guidance. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

