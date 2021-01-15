Dover AFB begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Senior Airman Bianca Robichaud, 436th Health Care Operations Squadron family health noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine administered by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Loeser, 436th 436th Medical Group unit training manager, Jan. 15, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Robichaud was the first person on Dover AFB to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

