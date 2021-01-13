Let's give Tech. Sgt. Kain Tignor from the 81st Training Wing a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! While operating as a shift lead for the Komfort Cove quarantine dorms during its initial standup through mid-late 2020, Tignor guided 15 team members through daily processes, prepared work schedules/priorities, and ensured the needs of over 200 quarantined or isolated base personnel were met during the pandemic. He also assisted in setting up the initial quarantine, isolation and food delivery protocols in response to COVID-19. Tignor created three standard operating procedures for meal deliveries, trash pickups and room cleaning/inspections and also coordinated with the Azalea Dining Facility for over 1,200 meal deliveries for Komfort Cove with the help of his team. During this time, Komfort Cove was named the 81 TRW Team of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2020. While working at Komfort Cove, he also concurrently trained seven Airmen on how to perform base honor guard duties and procedures in support of Air Education and Training Command’s largest area of responsibility, allowing them to ceremoniously honor the fallen and their families. Furthermore, Tignor’s devotion to helping his fellow base members also garnered him the Top III Leadership award for July 2020. He is now back to being a “Rock Star” in the Equal Opportunity office by providing guidance and assistance on equal opportunity principles to the base populace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

