    Coast Guard assists fishing vessel 80 miles off Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane rescue crew monitors a disabled fishing vessel approximately 80 miles southwest of Key West, Jan. 14, 2021. Coast Guard crews escorted the boat back to Conch Harbor Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2020
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 14:00
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    search and rescue
    sector key west
    Coast Guard
    air station miami

