Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane rescue crew monitors a disabled fishing vessel approximately 80 miles southwest of Key West, Jan. 14, 2021. Coast Guard crews escorted the boat back to Conch Harbor Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 14:00
|Photo ID:
|6482910
|VIRIN:
|210114-G-G0107-1000
|Resolution:
|780x520
|Size:
|125.04 KB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard assists fishing vessel 80 miles off Key West, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT