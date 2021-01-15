Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘I want to be part of the solution’: US Army Europe and Africa leaders demonstrate COVID-19 vaccination safety, necessity

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Robert Sekula 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Command Sgt. Maj. Robert V. Abernethy, command sergeant major of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, receives his first round of the COVID-19 vaccination at the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic in Wiesbaden, Germany, Jan. 14, 2021. “I have a lot of confidence in the vaccine, and I get my confidence from watching senior medical leaders take the shot themselves,” Abernethy said, after receiving his shot. (U.S. Army graphic by Robert Sekula)

    &lsquo;I want to be part of the solution&rsquo;: US Army Europe and Africa leaders demonstrate COVID-19 vaccination safety, necessity

