‘I want to be part of the solution’: US Army Europe and Africa leaders demonstrate COVID-19 vaccination safety, necessity

Command Sgt. Maj. Robert V. Abernethy, command sergeant major of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, receives his first round of the COVID-19 vaccination at the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic in Wiesbaden, Germany, Jan. 14, 2021. “I have a lot of confidence in the vaccine, and I get my confidence from watching senior medical leaders take the shot themselves,” Abernethy said, after receiving his shot. (U.S. Army graphic by Robert Sekula)

