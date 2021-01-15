Command Sgt. Maj. Robert V. Abernethy, command sergeant major of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, receives his first round of the COVID-19 vaccination at the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic in Wiesbaden, Germany, Jan. 14, 2021. “I have a lot of confidence in the vaccine, and I get my confidence from watching senior medical leaders take the shot themselves,” Abernethy said, after receiving his shot. (U.S. Army graphic by Robert Sekula)
‘I want to be part of the solution’: US Army Europe and Africa leaders demonstrate COVID-19 vaccination safety, necessity
