    U.S. Army Reserve officer welcomes the challenges of company command

    FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Photo by Capt. Brian Hare 

    787th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Robert Salazar, 787th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander, and U.S. Army Maj. Anna Johnson, 787th CSSB training and operations officer, prepare to brief during Combined Training Readiness Exercise (CTRX) 20.1 at Fort McClellan, Alabama, Sept. 1, 2020. CTRX is an internal Combined Training Exercise (CTE) conducted in order to increase unit readiness and complete mission essential training tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brian Hare)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 08:39
    Photo ID: 6482662
    VIRIN: 200901-A-Wi579-001
    Resolution: 6943x4631
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US 
    Hometown: CRESTVIEW, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve officer welcomes the challenges of company command, by CPT Brian Hare, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve officer welcomes the challenges of company command

    U.S. Army Reserve
    642nd RSG
    642nd Regional Support Group
    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    787th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    787th CSSB

