U.S. Army 1st Lt. Robert Salazar, 787th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander, and U.S. Army Maj. Anna Johnson, 787th CSSB training and operations officer, prepare to brief during Combined Training Readiness Exercise (CTRX) 20.1 at Fort McClellan, Alabama, Sept. 1, 2020. CTRX is an internal Combined Training Exercise (CTE) conducted in order to increase unit readiness and complete mission essential training tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brian Hare)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 08:39
|Photo ID:
|6482662
|VIRIN:
|200901-A-Wi579-001
|Resolution:
|6943x4631
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US
|Hometown:
|CRESTVIEW, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Reserve officer welcomes the challenges of company command
