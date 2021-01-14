Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army dental personnel in Europe receive their COVID vaccinations

    GERMANY

    01.14.2021

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Spc. Hana Lee, a dental specialist assigned to the Baumholder Army Dental Clinic, receives her first dose of the COVID vaccine. Dental care providers and staff were included as part of the initial distribution since performing dental procedures puts them at high risk for exposure to COVID-19

    US Army Europe
    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Dental Health Command Europe
    COVID

