Army dental personnel in Europe receive their COVID vaccinations

Army Spc. Hana Lee, a dental specialist assigned to the Baumholder Army Dental Clinic, receives her first dose of the COVID vaccine. Dental care providers and staff were included as part of the initial distribution since performing dental procedures puts them at high risk for exposure to COVID-19

