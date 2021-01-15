Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-5 Launches First Training Flight for Sea Dragon 2021

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Commander Task Force 72

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Jan. 15, 2021) – A P-8A Poseidon from Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 is prepared for its first training event of Sea Dragon 21. It involved tracking several Expendable Mobile Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Target’s (EMATT), which simulate the characteristics of a submarine. Sea Dragon is an annual multi-lateral anti-submarine warfare exercise that improves the interoperability elements required to effectively and cohesively respond to the defense of a regional contingency in the Indo-Pacific, while continuing to build and strengthen relationships held between nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Kyle Hooker)

    U.S. 7th Fleet Andersen Air Force Base CTF-72 Sea Dragon 2021 multinational joint exercise

