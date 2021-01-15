VP-5 Launches First Training Flight for Sea Dragon 2021

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Jan. 15, 2021) – A P-8A Poseidon from Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 is prepared for its first training event of Sea Dragon 21. It involved tracking several Expendable Mobile Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Target’s (EMATT), which simulate the characteristics of a submarine. Sea Dragon is an annual multi-lateral anti-submarine warfare exercise that improves the interoperability elements required to effectively and cohesively respond to the defense of a regional contingency in the Indo-Pacific, while continuing to build and strengthen relationships held between nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Kyle Hooker)

