Pier Repair on CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 15, 2021) – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East worker repair a typhoon damaged finger pier which had sunk onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Jan. 15, 2021. Over 1,700 Japanese employees work at CFAS and its tenant commands providing critical services that enables the base to support its forward-deployed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jasmine Ikusebiala)

