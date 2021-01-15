Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pier Repair on CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 15, 2021) – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East worker repair a typhoon damaged finger pier which had sunk onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Jan. 15, 2021. Over 1,700 Japanese employees work at CFAS and its tenant commands providing critical services that enables the base to support its forward-deployed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 01:43
    NAVFAC
    pier
    cfas
    port ops

