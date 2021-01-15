210115-N-EJ241-2022



MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 15, 2021) – A P-8A Poseidon, assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, lands at Misawa Air Base during scheduled flight operations. VP-8 is currently deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

