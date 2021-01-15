Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-8 Lands at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210115-N-EJ241-2022

    MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 15, 2021) – A P-8A Poseidon, assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, lands at Misawa Air Base during scheduled flight operations. VP-8 is currently deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 01:27
    Photo ID: 6482442
    VIRIN: 210115-N-EJ241-2022
    Resolution: 4892x3256
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-8 Lands at Misawa Air Base, by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aircraft

    TAGS

    NAF Misawa
    Poseidon
    VP-8
    Fighting Tigers

