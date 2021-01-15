Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 75 Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations

    AGANA HEIGHTS, GUAM

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pielop 

    Commander Task Force 75

    210115-N-BR087-1013
    AGANA HEIGHTS, GUAM (Jan. 15, 2021) Capt. Gareth Healy, commander of Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific-Task Force 75, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Hospitalman Jovoani Lucas with U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. CTF 75 Sailors took part in the voluntary vaccination in support of Department of Defense priorities aimed at protecting the American people, maintaining readiness, and supporting the national COVID-19 response. CTF 75 is U.S. 7th Fleet's primary expeditionary task force and is responsible for the planning and execution of maritime security operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving, engineering and construction, and underwater construction throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole C. Pielop)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

