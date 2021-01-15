CTF 75 Begins COVID-19 Vaccinations

210115-N-BR087-1013

AGANA HEIGHTS, GUAM (Jan. 15, 2021) Capt. Gareth Healy, commander of Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific-Task Force 75, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Hospitalman Jovoani Lucas with U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. CTF 75 Sailors took part in the voluntary vaccination in support of Department of Defense priorities aimed at protecting the American people, maintaining readiness, and supporting the national COVID-19 response. CTF 75 is U.S. 7th Fleet's primary expeditionary task force and is responsible for the planning and execution of maritime security operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving, engineering and construction, and underwater construction throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole C. Pielop)

