An independent duty medical technician’s medical kit is readily available on the Malamute Drop Zone, Dec. 4, 2020 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. IDMTs work as an extension of physicians and treat various minor injuries for pilots and other personnel.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 22:53
|Photo ID:
|6482379
|VIRIN:
|201204-F-XX000-0002
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|62.77 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Squadron medics keep Airmen healthy, by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT