An independent duty medical technician’s medical kit is readily available on the Malamute Drop Zone, Dec. 4, 2020 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. IDMTs work as an extension of physicians and treat various minor injuries for pilots and other personnel.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2020 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 22:53 Photo ID: 6482379 VIRIN: 201204-F-XX000-0002 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 62.77 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Squadron medics keep Airmen healthy, by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.