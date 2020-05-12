Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Squadron medics keep Airmen healthy

    Squadron medics keep Airmen healthy

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Photo by Sheila deVera 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    An independent duty medical technician’s medical kit is readily available on the Malamute Drop Zone, Dec. 4, 2020 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. IDMTs work as an extension of physicians and treat various minor injuries for pilots and other personnel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 22:53
    Photo ID: 6482379
    VIRIN: 201204-F-XX000-0002
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 62.77 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Squadron medics keep Airmen healthy, by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medics

    Aviator - Pilot

    TAGS

    PACAF
    IDMT
    JBER 3rd wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT