    Key Spouse Ready to Assist Service Members, Their Families with Deployments

    Key Spouse Ready to Assist Service Members, Their Families with Deployments

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    908th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Brittany Laursen is the new Key Spouse for the 357th Airlift Squadron. Even though the Hot Springs, Arkansas native recently became a Key Spouse, she said she hopes to make a significant positive impact for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 16:31
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: HOT SPRINGS, AR, US
    Key Spouse Ready to Assist Service Members, Their Families with Deployments

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Air Mobility Command
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    908th Airlift Wing
    USTRANSCOM

