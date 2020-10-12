Brittany Laursen is the new Key Spouse for the 357th Airlift Squadron. Even though the Hot Springs, Arkansas native recently became a Key Spouse, she said she hopes to make a significant positive impact for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 16:31
|Photo ID:
|6482053
|VIRIN:
|201210-F-F3621-0001
|Resolution:
|828x1472
|Size:
|214.23 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Hometown:
|HOT SPRINGS, AR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Key Spouse Ready to Assist Service Members, Their Families with Deployments, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Key Spouse Ready to Assist Service Members, Their Families with Deployments
