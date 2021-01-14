Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Returns From Maiden Deployment

    NAVAL STATION EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Collier 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210114-N-FP334-1129 NAVAL STATION EVERETT, Wash. (Jan. 14, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) man the rails as the ship pulls into Naval Station Everett, Jan 14. Ralph Johnson returned following a successful deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 16:16
    Location: NAVAL STATION EVERETT, WA, US 
    USS Ralph Johnson Returns from Maiden Deployment

    Destroyer
    Maiden deployment
    Ralph Johnson

