USS Ralph Johnson Returns from Maiden Deployment

210114-N-FP334-1129 NAVAL STATION EVERETT, Wash. (Jan. 14, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) man the rails as the ship pulls into Naval Station Everett, Jan 14. Ralph Johnson returned following a successful deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier)

