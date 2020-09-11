436th Communications Squadron group photo

Personnel assigned to the 436th Communications Squadron stand in front of their building for a photo Nov. 9, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Standing in the center is Maj. Peter Dell'Accio, 436th CS commander; to his left is Senior Master Sgt. Adam Jensen, 436th CS superintendent; and to his right is Master Sgt. Christopher Anderson, 436th CS first sergeant. The 436th CS plans, installs, operates and maintains $75 million in command, control, communications, computer and visual information systems for two C-5 airlift wings and the National Weather Service. Mission areas include classified and unclassified data networks, airfield navigation and landing equipment, air traffic control systems maintenance, airport surveillance and weather radar, telephone and wireless communications, public address systems, frequency management and base information management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cydney Lee)

