    436th Communications Squadron group photo

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Personnel assigned to the 436th Communications Squadron stand in front of their building for a photo Nov. 9, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Standing in the center is Maj. Peter Dell'Accio, 436th CS commander; to his left is Senior Master Sgt. Adam Jensen, 436th CS superintendent; and to his right is Master Sgt. Christopher Anderson, 436th CS first sergeant. The 436th CS plans, installs, operates and maintains $75 million in command, control, communications, computer and visual information systems for two C-5 airlift wings and the National Weather Service. Mission areas include classified and unclassified data networks, airfield navigation and landing equipment, air traffic control systems maintenance, airport surveillance and weather radar, telephone and wireless communications, public address systems, frequency management and base information management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Cydney Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 13:30
    Photo ID: 6481749
    VIRIN: 201109-F-IF976-1006
    Resolution: 4814x3204
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th Communications Squadron group photo, by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th AW
    436th Communications Squadron
    436 CS
    436th CS

