A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement team boards the 63-foot yacht, Hello0000, near Miami Beach Marina, Jan. 12, 2020. The vessel's voyage was terminated due to it operating as an illegal bareboat charter because it did not meet all of the elements of the Passenger Vessel Safety Act. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 08:19 Photo ID: 6481234 VIRIN: 210212-G-G0107-1000 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 182.21 KB Location: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard halts illegal charter off Miami Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.