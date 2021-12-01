Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard halts illegal charter off Miami Beach

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement team boards the 63-foot yacht, Hello0000, near Miami Beach Marina, Jan. 12, 2020. The vessel's voyage was terminated due to it operating as an illegal bareboat charter because it did not meet all of the elements of the Passenger Vessel Safety Act. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    lifejacket
    Station Miami Beach
    Sector Miami
    illegal charter
    bareboat charter

