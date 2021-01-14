Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Culinary Specialist Submarine Ryan Ash from Midland, Texas

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Lt. Cassandra Thompson 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 14, 2021) Chief Culinary Specialist Submarine Ryan Ash, a native of Midland, Texas, recently reported to Commander, Submarine Group 7 in Yokosuka, Japan, after a successful tour aboard USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) in Bremerton, Washington. With his wife and two chihuahuas, he is ready to add Japan to the extensive list of cultural experiences he has had in his Navy career, and save as many animals as he can while doing it. Welcome aboard, Chief!

    bremerton
    washington
    texas
    submarine
    midland
    uss louisiana

