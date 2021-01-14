Chief Culinary Specialist Submarine Ryan Ash from Midland, Texas

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 14, 2021) Chief Culinary Specialist Submarine Ryan Ash, a native of Midland, Texas, recently reported to Commander, Submarine Group 7 in Yokosuka, Japan, after a successful tour aboard USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) in Bremerton, Washington. With his wife and two chihuahuas, he is ready to add Japan to the extensive list of cultural experiences he has had in his Navy career, and save as many animals as he can while doing it. Welcome aboard, Chief!

