    NAF Misawa C-12 Huron Takes Off from Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 14, 2021) – A C-12 Huron assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, takes off from Misawa Air Base. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

