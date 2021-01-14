NAF Misawa C-12 Huron Takes Off from Misawa Air Base

210114-N-EJ241-1032



MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 14, 2021) – A C-12 Huron assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, takes off from Misawa Air Base. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP