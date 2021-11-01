Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMNAVSURFLANT Receives Coronavirus Vaccine

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Milham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    A Sailor on board the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD-17) receives the coronavirus vaccine. San Antonio is the first ship to administer the coronavirus vaccine to crew members aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Milham/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 14:24
    Photo ID: 6480422
    VIRIN: 210111-N-OW182-0006
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMNAVSURFLANT Receives Coronavirus Vaccine, by PO2 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

