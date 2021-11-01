COMNAVSURFLANT Receives Coronavirus Vaccine

A Sailor on board the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD-17) receives the coronavirus vaccine. San Antonio is the first ship to administer the coronavirus vaccine to crew members aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Milham/Released)

