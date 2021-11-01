A Sailor on board the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD-17) receives the coronavirus vaccine. San Antonio is the first ship to administer the coronavirus vaccine to crew members aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Milham/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 14:24
|Photo ID:
|6480422
|VIRIN:
|210111-N-OW182-0006
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMNAVSURFLANT Receives Coronavirus Vaccine, by PO2 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
