Fuelers lead the way at JRTC

Spc. Anthony Cuevas is a Petroleum Supply Specialist (92F) assigned to Gambler Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).



Cuevas understands the importance his job has at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana.



“Our job is important because without us, no one can really drive anything,” said Cuevas.



Cuevas has been in the army for four years, and has valued the way it has improved his life.



“I joined the army to take care of my wife and help my mom be in a better place,” Cuevas said.



“I grew up in a rough neighborhood in California and the army has definitely been my way out, I am very thankful for the opportunities it has presented me.”



(U.S. army photos by Spc. Jacob Wachob, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

