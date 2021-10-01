NH Guardsmen backfill staffing shortages at state prison

1st Lt. James Lawrence, a military police officer with the 237th Military Company, NHARNG, poses with his issued patrol car on the perimeter of the N.H. State Prison for Men in Concord, N.H., on Jan. 10, 2021. Lawrence is one of 20 N.H. Guardsmen who backfill corrections officer shortages caused by COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

Date Taken: 01.10.2021
Location: CONCORD, NH, US