Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NH Guardsmen backfill staffing shortages at state prison

    NH Guardsmen backfill staffing shortages at state prison

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire National Guard

    1st Lt. James Lawrence, a military police officer with the 237th Military Company, NHARNG, poses with his issued patrol car on the perimeter of the N.H. State Prison for Men in Concord, N.H., on Jan. 10, 2021. Lawrence is one of 20 N.H. Guardsmen who backfill corrections officer shortages caused by COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 08:54
    Photo ID: 6480026
    VIRIN: 210110-Z-HA185-0003
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 752.22 KB
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH Guardsmen backfill staffing shortages at state prison, by SSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NH Guardsmen stopgap vacancies at state prison caused by COVID-19

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT