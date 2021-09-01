Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    408th Contracting Support Brigade promotion

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.09.2021

    Photo by Spc. Cody Kilduff 

    65th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Maj. Gen. John Sullivan, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, prepares to promote Maj. Brent Wilson, executive officer, 408th Contracting Support Brigade, to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 9, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Cody J. Kilduff)

    This work, 408th Contracting Support Brigade promotion, by SPC Cody Kilduff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

