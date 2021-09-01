408th Contracting Support Brigade promotion

Maj. Gen. John Sullivan, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, prepares to promote Maj. Brent Wilson, executive officer, 408th Contracting Support Brigade, to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 9, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Cody J. Kilduff)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 07:17
|Photo ID:
|6479976
|VIRIN:
|210109-Z-LD176-2029
|Resolution:
|4611x3074
|Size:
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
