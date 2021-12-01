Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    390th ECS Captain becomes first Airman to graduate from Navy Weapon School [Image 2 of 2]

    390th ECS Captain becomes first Airman to graduate from Navy Weapon School

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem Campbell 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Aaron “Brutus” Tindall, 390th Electronic Combat Squadron EA-18G weapons officer, poses with naval aircrew and electronic warfare officers Oct. 29, 2020, at the Point Mugu Naval Air Station, California. Tindall is the first Airman to graduate from the Navy’s Airborne Electronic Attack weapons school, making him a subject matter expert in AEA and the EA-18G Growler. (Courtesy photo)

    Navy
    Air Force
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    EA-18G
    390th ECS
    EA-18G Weapon School

