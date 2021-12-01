Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pyeongtaek City Partners with Osan's Quarantine Support Volunteers

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fe 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation and the Songtan Chamber of Commerce donate 500 Bluetooth headsets for Osan Air Base’s quarantined Airmen through the Osan Quarantine Support Volunteers in Songtan Special Tourist Zone, Jan. 12, 2021. Team Osan’s partnerships with the Pyeongtaek City and volunteers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have been critical to supporting the thousands of Osan and Kunsan Airmen transitioning through the mandated two-week quarantine upon entering the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fé)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 06:46
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Korea
    donation
    Osan
    Quarantine
    COVID-19

