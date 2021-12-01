Pyeongtaek City Partners with Osan's Quarantine Support Volunteers

The Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation and the Songtan Chamber of Commerce donate 500 Bluetooth headsets for Osan Air Base’s quarantined Airmen through the Osan Quarantine Support Volunteers in Songtan Special Tourist Zone, Jan. 12, 2021. Team Osan’s partnerships with the Pyeongtaek City and volunteers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have been critical to supporting the thousands of Osan and Kunsan Airmen transitioning through the mandated two-week quarantine upon entering the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fé)

