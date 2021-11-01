Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired Col. Umberto D’Andria visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa commander, left, meets with retired Col. Umberto D’Andria, the former Italian base commander, during D’Andria’s visit to Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 11, 2021. D’Andria served as the Italian base commander for the U.S. Army installations in Vicenza from November 2015 to December 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Photo ID: 6478744
    VIRIN: 210111-A-DO858-0005
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
