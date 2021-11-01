Retired Col. Umberto D’Andria visits Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy

Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa commander, left, meets with retired Col. Umberto D’Andria, the former Italian base commander, during D’Andria’s visit to Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 11, 2021. D’Andria served as the Italian base commander for the U.S. Army installations in Vicenza from November 2015 to December 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

