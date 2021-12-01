CTF-72 Begins Sea Dragon 2021

Andersen Air Force Base (Jan. 12, 2021) A Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 P8-A Poseidon aircraft arrives in Guam for Sea Dragon 2021 Jan. 12.
Sea Dragon is an annual multi-lateral anti-submarine warfare exercise that improves the interoperability elements required to effectively and cohesively respond to the defense of a regional contingency in the Indo-Pacific, while continuing to build and strengthen relationships held between nations. (US Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Kyle Hooker)
