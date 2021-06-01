Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130J Formation Flight

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.06.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Three MC-130J Commando II aircraft from the 353rd Special Operations Group fly over the local area while conducting a formation flight Jan. 6, 2021, from Kadena Air Base, Japan. Formation flights demonstrate the ability to move large numbers of ground forces, equipment and supplies quickly and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 00:59
    Photo ID: 6477755
    VIRIN: 210106-F-PU391-1038
    Resolution: 7527x4839
    Size: 18.09 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130J Formation Flight, by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

