Three MC-130J Commando II aircraft from the 353rd Special Operations Group fly over the local area while conducting a formation flight Jan. 6, 2021, from Kadena Air Base, Japan. Formation flights demonstrate the ability to move large numbers of ground forces, equipment and supplies quickly and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

This work, C-130J Formation Flight, by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.