JTF-Bravo delivers necessary supplies in Guatemala

Partnering with the government of Guatemala, a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, picked up 10,000 pounds of essential food supplies to deliver to the victims of Tropical Depression Eta in Coban from Errick Barrando Stadium in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Nov. 10, 2020. JTF-Bravo’s proximity, training and unique capabilities make them the obvious choice for countries in the region, when there is a crisis of this kind. (Courtesy photo)

