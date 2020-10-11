Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JTF-Bravo delivers necessary supplies in Guatemala

    JTF-Bravo delivers necessary supplies in Guatemala

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    11.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Partnering with the government of Guatemala, a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, picked up 10,000 pounds of essential food supplies to deliver to the victims of Tropical Depression Eta in Coban from Errick Barrando Stadium in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Nov. 10, 2020. JTF-Bravo’s proximity, training and unique capabilities make them the obvious choice for countries in the region, when there is a crisis of this kind. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 23:16
    Photo ID: 6420497
    VIRIN: 201110-F-KY568-005
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo delivers necessary supplies in Guatemala, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    CH-47
    Guatemala
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    U.S. Southern Command
    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    rescue operations
    Hurricane Eta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT