NAS Lemoore - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for NAS Lemoore's new "Fuel Farm" system on Nov 2.The above-ground fuel system replaced an antiquated underground fuel system that provided fuel from 11 decaying fuel tanks. The project, named P-1508, is compliant with federal, state and DoD regulations and called for the construction and replacement of the jet-fuel storage complex consisting of fuel piping to 20 existing hot fuel outlets, fuel transfer piping, a pump-house, and a 3,500 square-foot fuel operations support facility. Existing fuel truck loading and unloading stations were also modified in addition to the installation of a new 25,000 gallon surge tank.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 19:54
|Photo ID:
|6420430
|VIRIN:
|201017-A-WJ173-001
|Resolution:
|5237x3688
|Size:
|18.76 MB
|Location:
|NAS LEMOORE, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
