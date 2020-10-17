NAS Lemoore - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for NAS Lemoore's new "Fuel Farm" system on Nov 2.The above-ground fuel system replaced an antiquated underground fuel system that provided fuel from 11 decaying fuel tanks. The project, named P-1508, is compliant with federal, state and DoD regulations and called for the construction and replacement of the jet-fuel storage complex consisting of fuel piping to 20 existing hot fuel outlets, fuel transfer piping, a pump-house, and a 3,500 square-foot fuel operations support facility. Existing fuel truck loading and unloading stations were also modified in addition to the installation of a new 25,000 gallon surge tank.

