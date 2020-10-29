Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight line images from the Control Tower

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The air traffic control tower in the early morning hours Oct. 29, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. With roughly 3,300 aircraft continuously arriving and departing on a monthly basis, Travis AFB handles more cargo and passenger traffic than any other military air terminal in the United States. Air traffic controllers assigned to the 60th Operations Support Squadron provide flight safety for all incoming and outgoing aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 17:53
    Photo ID: 6420265
    VIRIN: 201029-F-RU983-1005
    Resolution: 7520x4944
    Size: 31.31 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight line images from the Control Tower, by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB
    Heide Couch
    F-RU983
    USAF Photo
    60 AMW PA

