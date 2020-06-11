U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, left, Air Education and Training Command commander, poses with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jessica M. Yelkovich, right, 58th Training Squadron military training leader at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 6, 2020. Webb presented Yelkovich with a promotion through the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 17:38
|Photo ID:
|6420248
|VIRIN:
|201106-F-MQ455-2001
|Resolution:
|2225x1589
|Size:
|334.48 KB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airman promoted through STEP, by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT