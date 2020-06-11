Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airman promoted through STEP

    Airman promoted through STEP

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, left, Air Education and Training Command commander, poses with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jessica M. Yelkovich, right, 58th Training Squadron military training leader at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 6, 2020. Webb presented Yelkovich with a promotion through the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 17:38
    Photo ID: 6420248
    VIRIN: 201106-F-MQ455-2001
    Resolution: 2225x1589
    Size: 334.48 KB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman promoted through STEP, by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEP
    AETC
    KAFB
    MTL
    BigBaseBiggerMission
    TeamKirtland
    58thSOW
    militarytrainingleader
    AirEducationAndTrainingCommand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT