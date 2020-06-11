Airman promoted through STEP

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, left, Air Education and Training Command commander, poses with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jessica M. Yelkovich, right, 58th Training Squadron military training leader at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 6, 2020. Webb presented Yelkovich with a promotion through the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

