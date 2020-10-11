Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Public Health Center experts recommend support, empathy for ‘long-haul’ COVID-19 patients

    Army Public Health Center experts recommend support, empathy for ‘long-haul’ COVID-19 patients

    UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Graham Snodgrass 

    Army Public Health Center

    Long-haul COVID-19 is an emerging threat facing about 10 percent of individuals who have had coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19. Army Public Health Center experts say COVID-19 can result in prolonged illness and persistent symptoms, even in young adults and persons with no underlying medical conditions who were not hospitalized. (Army Public Health Center Photo Illustration by Graham Snodgrass)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 13:25
    Photo ID: 6419622
    VIRIN: 201110-O-KQ948-553
    Resolution: 1200x630
    Size: 193.96 KB
    Location: US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Public Health Center experts recommend support, empathy for ‘long-haul’ COVID-19 patients, by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emerging
    Army Public Health Center
    COVID-19
    Long-haul
    prolonged

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT