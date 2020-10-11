Army Public Health Center experts recommend support, empathy for ‘long-haul’ COVID-19 patients

Long-haul COVID-19 is an emerging threat facing about 10 percent of individuals who have had coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19. Army Public Health Center experts say COVID-19 can result in prolonged illness and persistent symptoms, even in young adults and persons with no underlying medical conditions who were not hospitalized. (Army Public Health Center Photo Illustration by Graham Snodgrass)

