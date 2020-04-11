Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Trials New Technology to Support COVID Tracing Efforts

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Trials New Technology to Support COVID Tracing Efforts

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    201104-N-PG340-1070 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Nov. 4, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Todd Coursey, with Naval Sea Systems Command, issues a proximity tracker to Lt. j.g. Yaravi Lopez-Wilson, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, onboard Naval Base Ventura County, California. The Seabees with NMCB-5 are piloting this innovative technology to help the Navy streamline COVID-19 contact tracing efforts. NMCB-5 is homeported in Port Hueneme, training for an upcoming deployment in the Indo-Pacific region to support U.S. and partner nations through high-quality construction and combat engineering. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 12:38
    Photo ID: 6419583
    VIRIN: 201104-N-PG340-1070
    Resolution: 3809x2535
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Trials New Technology to Support COVID Tracing Efforts, by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Trials New Technology to Support COVID Tracing Efforts

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion
    NMCB-5
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Five

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT