CNATT New River celebrates the 245th Marine Corps Birthday with 245 miles

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Colin Eason, left, and Pfc. Diego Ochoa, right, both fixed-wing aircraft mechanics, currently undergoing training at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), stretch before running to commemorate the Marine Corps Birthday at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Nov. 9, 2020. Marines on MCAS New River ran in teams of two for at least one mile to reach a total of 245 miles in honor of the 245th Marine Corps Birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Ayers)

