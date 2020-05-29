NY Army National Guard Soldiers model for exhibit

Three New York Army National Guard Soldiers posed for figures that inhabit this exhibit of a Higgins Boat landing craft loading up for the landings in Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944 at the National Museum of the United States Army. Major Kevin Vilardo, served as the model for the photographer in the stern, while 1st Lt. Sam Gerdt modeled the Soldier waiting at the side of the boat. Sgt. 1st Class Nick Archibald served as the model for one of the Soldiers climbing down the cargo net. The museum opens to the public on Nov. 11, 2020. (National Museum of the United States Army, Duane Lempke)

