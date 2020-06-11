Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Command takes COVID Precautions

    Command takes COVID Precautions

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    11.06.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Harold McGill 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA -- Col. Andrew T. Conant, Commander, Area Support Group-Black Sea is swabbed as part of COVID testing on Nov. 6. “This is important for many reasons. For national security, the security of our host nations, and the security of our coalition and NATO partners to understand that our number one priority is the health and welfare of our Soldiers and civilians on this base,” said Col. Conant. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. H. Marcus McGill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 07:39
    Photo ID: 6419260
    VIRIN: 201106-A-XJ139-006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command takes COVID Precautions, by SGT Harold McGill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Romania
    Mihail Kogalniceanu
    Safety
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Medic
    U.S. Army
    readiness
    Black Sea
    MK
    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    Veteran’sDay
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    81st Readiness Division
    USAERA
    Coronavirus
    COVID
    HealthForceProtection
    AreaSupportGroupBlackSea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT