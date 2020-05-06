Tech.Sgt. Sarai Johnson, 31st Fighter Wing safety office occupational safety professional, accepts the Wyvern Fighter of the Week award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey , 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, 31st FW command chief, right, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 9, 2020. The Wyvern Fighter of the Week program highlights outstanding performers from across the 31st FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 04:53
|Photo ID:
|6419220
|VIRIN:
|201109-F-HC995-1004
|Resolution:
|3738x2495
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, IT
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wyvern Fighter of the Week, by SSgt Valerie Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
