Tech.Sgt. Sarai Johnson, 31st Fighter Wing safety office occupational safety professional, accepts the Wyvern Fighter of the Week award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey , 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, 31st FW command chief, right, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 9, 2020. The Wyvern Fighter of the Week program highlights outstanding performers from across the 31st FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, IT