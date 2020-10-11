Spc. Hwui Yoo received congratulatory gifts for finishing runner-up in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition on behalf of U.S. Army Pacific from Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb at Eighth Army headquarters on USAG Humphreys, Nov. 10, 2020.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 21:34 Photo ID: 6419012 VIRIN: 201110-A-WZ128-1004 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.89 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eighth Army Command Sgt. Maj. Presents Award to Spc. Hwui Yoo for BWC, by Kurt Van Slooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.