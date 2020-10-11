Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army Command Sgt. Maj. Presents Award to Spc. Hwui Yoo for BWC

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Kurt Van Slooten 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    Spc. Hwui Yoo received congratulatory gifts for finishing runner-up in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition on behalf of U.S. Army Pacific from Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb at Eighth Army headquarters on USAG Humphreys, Nov. 10, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 21:34
    Photo ID: 6419012
    VIRIN: 201110-A-WZ128-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.89 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army Command Sgt. Maj. Presents Award to Spc. Hwui Yoo for BWC, by Kurt Van Slooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Eighth Army
    USFK
    2020 BWC

