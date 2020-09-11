Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin aircrew in a group photo with two men from the British Virgin Islands Nov. 9, 2020, after they rescued the men earlier in the morning from a capsized vessel, approximately five nautical miles southeast of Norman Island, British Virgin Islands. The rescue was done in collaboration with Virgin Islands Search and Rescue personnel and the operator of a private helicopter. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 15:11 Photo ID: 6418304 VIRIN: 201109-G-G0107-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.27 MB Location: VI Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 men from capsized vessel just off Norman Island, British Virgin Islands, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.