Coast Guard rescues 2 men from capsized vessel just off Norman Island, British Virgin Islands

Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin aircrew in a group photo with two men from the British Virgin Islands Nov. 9, 2020, after they rescued the men earlier in the morning from a capsized vessel, approximately five nautical miles southeast of Norman Island, British Virgin Islands. The rescue was done in collaboration with Virgin Islands Search and Rescue personnel and the operator of a private helicopter. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 15:11
|Photo ID:
|6418304
|VIRIN:
|201109-G-G0107-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|VI
|Podcast Hits:
|0
