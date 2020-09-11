Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 men from capsized vessel just off Norman Island, British Virgin Islands

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    11.09.2020

    Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin aircrew in a group photo with two men from the British Virgin Islands Nov. 9, 2020, after they rescued the men earlier in the morning from a capsized vessel, approximately five nautical miles southeast of Norman Island, British Virgin Islands. The rescue was done in collaboration with Virgin Islands Search and Rescue personnel and the operator of a private helicopter. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Location: VI
