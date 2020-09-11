The Coast Guard urges mariners to stay out of the water and out of the Tropical Storm Eta's predicted track, Nov. 9, 2020, Miami, Florida. Offshore weather and onshore weather could be very different. (Coast Guard graphic by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 15:17 Photo ID: 6418294 VIRIN: 201109-G-YI678-1000 Resolution: 5000x2617 Size: 5.28 MB Location: MIAMI, FL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard District Seven stresses offshore safety ahead of Tropical Storm Eta, by PO3 Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.